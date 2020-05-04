MOBILE — Traffic accidents are killing fewer people in Alabama as people stay home more and drive less during the pandemic.
Highway deaths in April dropped 58% from March and 42% from a year earlier, according to statistics from the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency. State troopers also investigated 43% fewer traffic accidents in April than in March.
Troopers in Mobile and Baldwin, which are crossed by both Interstate 10 and I-65, worked only one fatal crash in April, a motorcycle accident in Grand Bay.
"It's pretty unusual for around here. That kind of stood out," Lt. Joe Piggott, a state trooper spokesman, told WALA-TV.
The statistics don't include numbers from local police agencies, but they are similar to data from the Alabama Department of Transportation, which has vehicle counters along Interstate 10 and I-65. Traffic volume over a nearly three-week period in April was down by about 46% compared with the same period in 2019.
One consequence of less congestion may be a tendency for drivers who are on the roads to drive faster.
"It seems like the speeds are increasing on the highways," Piggott said. "We've clocked quite a few at triple digits."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.