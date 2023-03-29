MUSCLE SHOALS — The CWI Cherokee Landfill is weeks away from reducing liquid waste levels to the point the Alabama Department of Environmental Management (ADEM) can consider allowing it to reopen.
At the end of February, ADEM ordered the landfill to cease accepting waste due to violations of its permit.
The landfill is located near the Barton Riverfront Industrial Park in the west end of Colbert County.
An order issued to the Tri-Cities Solid Waste Authority, which holds the landfill permit, indicated that leachate levels in landfill cells were excessively high.
The order also indicated waste in the landfill was not being properly covered with soil, which allowed more water to enter the landfill cells.
The authority filed a civil lawsuit in Colbert County Circuit Court seeking to oust CWI as the operator, but that action was halted after CWI filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy in U.S. Bankruptcy Court in Atlanta, Georgia, where CWI is headquartered.
About two weeks ago, the bankruptcy court agreed to allow the authority to begin removing leachate from the facility in an effort to reduce levels to the point the facility can reopen.
ADEM will have to inspect the facility to determine if it is following the requirements of the order.
John Simmons, an engineer with Southern Environmental Engineering, said there is roughly 1 million gallons of leachate at the facility.
"We've doubled the volume we were pulling out per day, but real progress, we haven't gotten there yet," Simmons said.
Simmons said about 12,000 gallons were being removed daily, but that amount was doubled last week.
"We're hoping to this week bump that up to 36,000," Simmons said.
He said the authority is working to get another vendor involved in the effort.
Simmons said the debris in the landfill has been adequately covered with dirt, which will help reduce the amount of water entering the cells
"All the waste has been covered," he said. "The primary issue is the leachate,” he said, adding there are also some "litter issues" that are being addressed by CWI employees.
CWI owner Steve Witmer has been working on a system that will treat leachate onsite, which would allow treated water to be discharged into the Tennessee River.
Simmons said he suspects ADEM will want leachate levels significantly reduced before they will consider allowing the facility to reopen.
During a special called meeting last week, the Tri-Cities Solid Waste Disposal Authority voted to hire a consultant who specializes in wastewater treatment to serve as an expert witness in the authority's case against CWI Enterprises.
Sheffield Mayor Steve Stanley, who sits on the Tri-Cities Solid Waste Authority, said the expert witness could testify in court for the authority and address issues related to the leachate problem.
The authority also authorized a bond payment that is due in May, Stanley said.
