GREENHILL — The Alabama Department of Transportation is planning a tentative traffic shift Friday on U.S. 43 just south of Lauderdale 140 that will impact northbound traffic.
Northbound traffic will shift to the outside northbound lane and remain there until it reaches the Tennessee state line. The shift should not impact southbound traffic.
The shift will allow the contractor to lay down the wearing surface on the newly constructed southbound roadway. Future traffic shifts will be alternating lane closures as the contractor proceeds with adding the wearing surface.
Drivers are urged to be aware of the lane shift, especially if they're approaching U.S. 43 from a side road on the east side of the highway.
