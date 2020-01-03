FLORENCE — John Schmidt was looking for the right charity to donate his deceased brother's clothes when he happened on the Crossroads Community Outreach by accident.
"I've actually got four 35-gallon trash bags of pants, shirts, T-shirts, socks, a little bit of everything," he said. "I have one bag of coats I'm giving them."
Schmidt said he was driving by the old American Legion Hall on South Court Street when he stopped and talked to a group of people outside. The Crossroads Community Outreach is located in the old American Legion building.
"I wanted to give it to someone, somewhere who could really use them," he said.
Schmidt's brother, Phillip, died Dec. 15. He moved to the Shoals in 2007 from Michigan, and John Schmidt arrived in 2008.
"We've been here ever since," he said.
Kimberly Jackson, director of the Crossroads Community Outreach, said clean clothes are always needed, especially during rainy days. The coats are also needed this time of year, she said.
"He was tickled pink," Jackson said. "This was kind of what his brother would have wanted. It's going to be a blessing."
Jackson said the outreach not only provides clothes, food and hygiene products to the area's homeless population, but also connects them with resources like Room at the Inn, Room at the Table, Community Action Agency, and Salvation Army," she said.
She said the organization will help individuals fill out applications for food stamps, and help them work with other agencies, such as the Shoals Career Center or Riverbend Center for Mental Health.
Last year, the outreach opened a day shelter where people could warm up or cool off since there are few indoor shelter providers.
Schmidt's donation is important because it will allow individuals to come in and get a warm set of dry clothes, Jackson said.
