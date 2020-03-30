Oakland Cafe on Lauderdale 15 will begin today offering sack lunches to children, the business announced on its Facebook page.
A free sack lunch may be picked up at the cafe from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. each day. No purchase is necessary and no questions asked, according to the post.
According to the post, "It will be a different sandwich, chip and a fruit if available. A true 'sack lunch' might be a hot dog or a PBJ (peanut butter jelly) or whatever I can find. We just feel like we also don’t know what the future brings, and as long as we are here in Oakland we want to give back to all of you wonderful customers and friends who support us and do business with us."
The post goes on to say: "If it helps one kid get a meal they wouldn’t, then we have done something; if it helps one mom who was like me the other day at the end of her rope, then we have done something so special."
