The Lauderdale County Board of Education in a special called meeting Friday, changed its 2020-21 school calendar to reflect the first day of school as Aug.24.
Students will be divided into Group A and Group B as determined by each school and will attend two days per week for the first four weeks in addition to full virtual for those who choose to do so. Siblings will attend traditional school together.
On Mondays and Tuesdays, Group A will attend traditional on-campus learning while Group B will participate in remote, at-home learning.
On Wednesdays all students will learn remotely using e-learning. Classrooms will undergo deep cleaning on this day.
On Thursdays and Fridays, students in Group B will attend traditional on-campus while students in Group A will participate in remote, at-home learning.
Students registered for virtual school will have the option to come back to traditional, on-campus school. Parents will be contacted by school administrators.
All staff, employees and students in grades 2-12 will be required to wear masks. Consideration will be given for medical exceptions.
