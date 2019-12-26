Public works and solid waste departments have placed additional bins in various locations in Colbert and Lauderdale counties.
Lauderdale County Solid Waste Director Tom Smith is encouraging county residents to use recycling trailers to dispose of Christmas wrapping paper and cardboard boxes.
The Lauderdale County Landfill on Cloverdale Road will reopen for regular hours today.
"We get a lot of boxes and paper put into the household containers that can be recycled this time of the year," Smith said. "We are asking the public to use the recycle trailers, and keep as many recyclables out of the landfill as possible."
Smith said his department has placed extra recycling trailers at the solid waste office and at the landfill to allow for more use.
While all paper is recyclable, Smith is encouraging residents to reuse Christmas bows and ribbons because they cannot be recycled.
In Muscle Shoals, trailers have been placed at various locations to accept excess boxes and wrapping paper.
The Street and Sanitation Department has placed recycling trailers at these locations:
• Southgate Mall near the location of the old Rogers Department Store
• Highland Park Elementary School off Dearborn Avenue
• Behind the Walmart on Avalon Avenue
• Webster School on Second Street.
• In the Public Works Department parking lot at 214 Industrial Drive.
