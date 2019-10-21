Lauderdale County ranks No. 10 out of the top places in Alabama for small business owners, according to a study from SmartAsset.
The study calculated the results based on three factors: the percentage of county residents with income from a small business, the proportion of that income to their overall income, and taxes small business owners pay.
Baldwin County in south Alabama took the top spot.
Lauderdale's percentage of small business returns is 0.21 percent, compared to Baldwin's 0.27 percent. Small business income is 0.10 percent compared to 0.12 percent, and income taxes were $10,503.48 for all top 10 counties.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.