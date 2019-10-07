ROGERSVILLE — A Lauderdale County High School student recently honed her leadership skills at the ALFA Youth Leadership Conference in Columbiana.
The annual conference is sponsored by the Alabama Farmers Federation, Alabama Farmers Agriculture Foundation and county-level federations.
Isabella Cornelius joined nearly 120 other ninth and 10th graders from 49 counties at the two-day conference, where they "worked to pinpoint potential, develop talents and discover a passion for service," according to an ALFA news release.
The Lauderdale County Farmers Federation sponsored her attendance.
At the conference, students participated in team-building activities at the 4-H center's challenge course; agriculture advocacy training with Brennan Costello, former National FFA officer; leadership development with nationally renowned speaker Kelly Barnes; a political overview with state Sen. Cam Ward, R-Alabaster; and an interactive personal growth workshop with Nicole Pinkham, a leadership consultant.
Students were also able to participate in a flag-raising presentation with re-enactors from the American Village in Montevallo, and enjoy a fireside cookout, according to the release.
Wiley Bailey, the federation's Area 2 organization director, helped coordinate the ALFA Youth Leadership Conference. He said the conference was also a great opportunity for students to build lasting connections.
"These students aren’t the leaders of tomorrow; they’re the leaders of today," he added. "It’s important to energize young leaders and get them involved in agriculture at an early age so they can advocate for the industry and serve their communities.”
