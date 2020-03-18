The Lauderdale County Commission has decided to postpone the opening of two of its parks.
Wheeler and Brush Creek parks are now scheduled to open the weekend of April 4, it was announced today. That delays the parks' opening date by one week.
County officials stress the new date should still be considered tentative. They may have to revisit the date because of the coronavirus pandemic.
