Since Lauderdale County Schools brought LeanStream and its WiFi on the Go program to the Shoals area in April, the school system has been seeing positive results in the give-and-receive initiative.
Superintendent Jon Hatton described LeanStream as a “21st century way” to support local schools. As of Wednesday, he said the Wi-Fi program had 115 participants.
According to a press release from the school system, LeanStream is web-based and serves as a hub for fundraising projects in each school. The needs are laid out like a menu, which allows parents and other members of the community to choose which needs they want to support through donations.
Hatton said the idea was popular among parents.
“We were looking for a quick and easy way to both tell the community about what we need and give them a chance to support programs or activities that are important to them,” he said. “We could not ask for a more generous and supportive community. We wanted to give our community a way to support things they are passionate about, and to know exactly what their donations are being used for. This new program does both.”
Eleven other school systems across Alabama, as well as Wallace State Community College, participate in the fundraising program.
WiFi on the Go, a subcomponent of LeanStream, also launched in April.
For a monthly $50 donation, employees and parents of students can receive a wireless cellular hot spot to use as a portable internet source.
The data, provided through T-Mobile, is unlimited at 4G/LTE speeds and will not slow down for too much usage. The hot spot does not require a contract and has no back-end fees. Service will stay active as long as the monthly donation continues.
After testing it himself, Hatton said the hot spot is a great resource for those who visit or live in rural areas.
“The device is small enough to fit in your pocket,” he explained. “It is perfect for a busy family on the go, for the river, for the beach, for the mountains or at home.
“We are all about public education and what it can do for our kids and families, whether here or in our neighboring districts. LeanStream can give families who may not otherwise have access to fast, affordable internet the chance to get and stay connected," he said. "That supports learning, which is what we are here for.”
The monthly donations for the hot spot also support the needs of Lauderdale County School System students.
“It’s to help in all areas,” Hatton said.
According to Lauderdale County Board of Education Chairman Terry Holden, the WiFi on the Go program is a unique opportunity to support the schools while getting something “valuable and practical” in return.
“Every now and then something comes along that is a real game changer, and I think we found it in LeanStream and its WiFi on the Go program,” he said. “We are delighted to share the program and its unlimited portable internet with our Lauderdale schools family.”
For information on LeanStream, or to donate, go to leanstreamrp.com.
