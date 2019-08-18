FLORENCE — After missing out on a U.S. Department of Transportation BUILD grant in 2018, Lauderdale County Commission Chairman Danny Pettus will travel to Washington, D.C., to see if the state's U.S. senators can help secure a 2019 grant application.
The County Commission is seeking funds to widen U.S. 72 from the end of the seven-lane portion to roughly Harris Drive, where the road begins to widen to six lanes just west of Shoal Creek Bridge.
Pettus said the number one reason to apply for the grant a second year in a row is safety. He also pointed out the need for more lanes if the proposed Lauderdale County Agricultural Event Center comes to fruition.
The road project is in the Shoals Long Range Transportation Plan, but not until 2027, said Northwest Alabama Council of Local Governments Planning and Transportation Director Jesse Turner.
Like many others in the Shoals, Pettus said he was tired of being stuck in traffic past Shoal Creek Bridge as traffic begins to snarl east of the traffic signal at Indian Springs.
"It bottlenecks after the Shoal Creek Bridge," Pettus said. "It's been backed up to Shoal Creek before. It's always backed up at the Q-Gas in the morning. In the middle of the day, it's just congested."
Turner said the application submitted to the U.S. Department of Transportation was graded as "recommended," but needed to be "highly recommended" to be in position to be funded.
He said there were 850 applications for 2018 BUILD grants, and 250 received "highly recommended" grades. Only a fraction of the 250 highly recommended projects were approved, he said.
The 2019 application seeks funding for a $19.85 million improvement project that would add additional east and westbound lanes to that segment of U.S. 72.
That cost includes $350,000 for engineering, $4.2 million for right of way acquisition, $4.6 million for utility relocation and $10.7 million for construction.
The application seeks $15.88 million from the BUILD grant fund. Turner said the Alabama Department of Transportation has pledged $3.9 million toward the project.
"The state already has the plans basically done," Turner said.
Environmental studies have been performed on the route, but Turner said they would likely have to be updated.
During a debriefing last year, Turner said a U.S. Department of Transportation official was interested in the project and saw the need for it because of the transition from a six-lane undivided highway into a divided four lane and back into a six-lane highway near the bridge.
"It should have been done several years ago," Pettus said.
Pettus is traveling to Washington, D.C., in October to meet with U.S. Sen. Richard Shelby and U.S. Sen. Doug Jones to discuss the project.
Turner said NACOLG filled out the 100-page grant application on behalf of the city.
He said the Florence City Council approved a resolution supporting the grant application.
Lauderdale County Engineer Eric Hill said an additional lane would help reduce congestion along that stretch of U.S. 72.
Turner said as many as 35,000 vehicles pass through that segment of U.S. 72 each day.
"I think that would help the flow, especially at rush hours," Hill said.
Turner said the county should know in September if it will receive the grant.
