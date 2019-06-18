A north Alabama lawmaker says cellphone providers’ ability to offer 5G service throughout the state is being stalled by cities that want too much money for access to their existing infrastructure, including power poles.
City leaders say they opposed legislation that died in the recent session because it would have taken away control of their rights of way and fees, and ability to set their own application processing schedules.
“At the end of the day, I see (5G) as a public good to have higher speed cell service through the state and it’s a shame that other states have been able to handle this issue through statewide legislation, but in Alabama, we seem paralyzed by what looks like the desire for more money by the cities,” Sen. Arthur Orr, R-Decatur said.
The fifth-generation networks require “small cell” antennae about the size of two stacked rolls of paper towels placed on utility poles.
Orr’s Senate Bill 264 would have mandated a process by which municipalities would have to process requests from providers like AT&T and Verizon and the access they’d be allowed. The bill also set caps on what the providers could be charged. Access use of a utility pole to put a small cell receiver would be capped at $270.
The Alabama League of Municipalities opposed the legislation for a variety of reasons, deputy directory Greg Cochran said this week.
“Just like any technology has had to play by the rules of the local rights of way authority, this shouldn’t be any different,” Cochran said. “There’s no compelling argument that would provide that cities should relinquish their right of way authority for this development in technology.”
