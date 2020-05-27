LAWRENCEBURG, Tenn. — A new Doppler weather radar system installed last week at WLX Radio will help fill gaps in radar coverage for south central Tennessee and the Shoals.
Ben Luna, a meteorologist with WLX Radio, said the unit sits atop a 75-foot tower outside their studio in Lawrenceburg.
He said the unit is operational, but is not yet accessible to the public because it is still being calibrated. Once that has been completed, Luna said data can be accessed through a new website, tnvalleyweather.com.
He said the radar will help track storms as far south as the Shoals and will help fill the weather radar gap the Shoals lies within. The area lies on the outer reaches of weather radar systems based in Memphis, Columbus, Mississippi, and Huntsville, Alabama.
Luna said the data will be shared with National Weather Service offices in Nashville and Huntsville.
"We are working on a second radar station that will be located in the northwest Alabama area," Luna said.
Colbert County Emergency Management Agency Director Michael Smith said he welcomes the additional radar coverage. Huntsville television station WAAY recently added a new weather radar system in Muscle Shoals.
"Having the one WAAY put in Muscle Shoals and the one the radio station put in Lawrenceburg puts us in the primary area of the radar scan," Smith said.
Smith said he is helping scout of potential sites for the second radar unit the radio station wants to add. He said location and terrain are important, but so is fiber optic high speed internet access.
Smith said he's looking forward to being able to access the data the new system provides the Shoals.
Loretto Mayor Jesse Turner said he appreciates the work of Luna and station owner Roger Wright.
Turner has been working with his state legislators and Tuscumbia Mayor Kerry Underwood to try and convince government officials of the need to improve radar coverage in south central Tennessee and the Shoals.
"This will help in the Shoals as well, especially northern Lauderdale County" Turner said.
He would also like to see his part of Tennessee covered by Huntsville weather radar rather than Nashville because the National Weather Service Office in Huntsville covers fewer counties than Nashville's NWS office.
"We still want to discuss that with our federal partners," Turner said.
Luna said the radio station has had a weather radar system since 1987.
"On Feb. 5 of this year, two EF-1 tornadoes tracked through Lawrence County, Tennessee, that we (were not warned) by the National Weather Service, because the radar couldn't see them," Luna said.
He said the radio station has been planning the installation since February.
The station's co-owner, Charlotte Stremler, said her father, Roger Wright, started the radio station in Lexington, Alabama, in 1981.
"We just want to do everything we can for the people in our area," Stremler said. "It's very important to us to be able to provide firsthand coverage to the people in our listening area, which includes the Shoals.
The station can be heard in Greenhill on FM 98.3 and on 103.5 in the Shoals.
