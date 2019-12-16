MONTGOMERY — A lawsuit filed Thursday accuses the Alabama Public Service Commission of violating the Open Meetings Act by preventing audience members from recording a recent hearing.
The lawsuit was filed by Laura Casey, a Democratic candidate for PSC president. Casey was one of three people ejected from the hearing last month for recording or live-streaming. The case asks for a court declaration that the utility regulatory commission violated the state's Open Meetings Act, which allows the recording of public meetings. It also asks for a fine.
The hearing centered on a challenge to fees charged by Alabama Power on customers who use solar panels, or other means, to generate part of their own electricity. The meeting was open to the public as the three PSC members sat and heard testimony about why they thought the fees were or weren't justified. The commission has not announced a decision.
Administrative Law Judge John Garner told audience members during the hearing that they couldn't record because it was a legal proceeding. The ejected audience members were told they could return only if they agreed to stop recording.
The lawsuit names the commissioners as defendants.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.