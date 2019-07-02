SHEFFIELD — Attorney Ben Pugh said he will likely file a civil lawsuit against the city in the next couple of weeks after the City Council voted 4-2 Monday against settling a claim filed by businessman Joseph Mitchum.
Mitchum and his wife moved to Sheffield in 2018, but began inquiring about what it would take to open a cigar lounge where people could buy cigars and smoke cigars, and maybe enjoy an alcoholic beverage in mid 2017.
He purchased a building at 111 E. Second St. and hired an architect to begin working on renovations. The passage of a strict no smoking policy in October prohibited Mitchum from allowing patrons to smoke cigars indoors.
Pugh decided at the June 19 special called meeting to wait until Monday for the council to vote on the claim because Councilwoman MaLea Scales was unable to leave her job to attend the June meeting. Pugh and Mitchum said they wanted the full council to vote on the claim.
During Monday's meeting, Mayor Ian Sanford and Councilman Steve Nix voted in favor of settling the claim while council members Steve Stanley, Ronnie Wicks, Penny Freeman and MaLea Scales voted against settlement.
Prior to the meeting, Pugh urged the council to either settle the claim or rescind the existing ordinance to allow Mitchum to open his cigar lounge. He also suggested the council adopt a more flexible ordinance.
"I request you do the right thing for the city of Sheffield," Pugh said.
While he did not elaborate, Pugh mentioned emails he has in his possession that some on the council might not want released to the public.
"I will go to my grave believing Mr. and Mrs. Mitchum have been done wrong," Sanford said after the vote.
Nix said he would like to see some leeway with the ordinance.
"I think we took something away from our businesses," Nix said.
Alabama has no statewide smoking ban but Stanley said there are 33 cities in Alabama that have banned smoking in bars, restaurants and enclosed work places. Gulf Shores recently banned smoking on its public beaches.
Stanley said protecting public health is his motivation for voting in favor of the smoking ban.
Mitchum could operate a cigar bar as long as patrons smoked on an outdoor patio, but the ordinance also prohibits smoking within 20 feet of a business entrance.
Pugh said other Sheffield business owners have contacted him about potentially filing similar claims against the city related to the smoking ordinance.
