MONTGOMERY — A lawsuit is seeking to ease Alabama's restrictions on absentee ballots and in-person voting during the COVID-19 pandemic, including to allow early voting as a way of mitigating transmission risk at the polls.
The League of Women Voters of Alabama and eight voters over age 60 filed the lawsuit Thursday in Montgomery against Secretary of State John Merrill and others. Instead of seeking permanent changes, the plaintiffs are asking that public officials use their emergency powers to ease restrictions during the pandemic.
The lawsuit asks to allow "no excuse" absentee voting in the fall election, waive photo identification and witness requirements for absentee ballots, to allow early voting and adopt other safeguards for in-person voting.
The lawsuit described plaintiffs' health concerns about potentially crowded polling places and their difficulty of voting absentee under current rules.
Alabama normally allows absentee ballot voting only if a person is sick, out-of-town, working a long shift or incarcerated.
Merrill announced earlier this year that people voting in the July 14 runoff can vote by absentee if they fear COVID-19 transmission at the polls. However, that is not being extended to the November general election.
The case is separate from a federal lawsuit filed by the NAACP Legal Defense and Educational Fund, the Southern Poverty Law Center and the Alabama Disabilities Advocacy Program that contends Alabama's election procedures jeopardize the health of voters — especially older and black voters and those with disabilities — during the coronavirus outbreak.
