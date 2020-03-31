FLORENCE — Legends Steakhouse in downtown Florence has closed its doors, but owner Johnny Fleeman said he intends to reopen a new restaurant at that location in the future.
Fleeman said a plan to create a new concept for the restaurant was already underway.
He said the coronavirus pandemic simply hastened the closure since the Florence Legends and his six other restaurants in Tennessee have closed their dining rooms and offer only take-out orders.
"We're going to open it back up at some point, but right now we decided to go ahead and close it," Fleeman said.
