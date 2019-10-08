MONTGOMERY — A $386,250 legislative appropriation will help support a network of 20 Community Action Agencies across the state that assist state residents by providing programs designed to reduce and eliminate property.
The Community Action Association of Alabama is using the funding to support programs offered by local agencies to help low-income families improve their lives and achieve self-sufficiency.
The money was included in the state's general fund budget.
The agencies offer a variety of educational and assistance programs including job training and education opportunities, access to better nutrition and help with financial management and credit counseling.
More information is available at caaalabama.org.
