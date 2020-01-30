MUSCLE SHOALS — Several members of the Shoals legislative delegation spoke to the Northwest Alabama Council of Local Governments Board of Directors today about the upcoming legislative session.
The session begins Tuesday.
Legislators said the major topics will include prison reform, a lottery, a gambling option being pursued by the Poarch Creek Indians and medical marijuana.
Legislators also stressed the need for cities and counties to promote the 2020 U.S. Census, and the need for every resident to fill out the census forms beginning in April.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.