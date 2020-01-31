MUSCLE SHOALS — Big topics of the upcoming 2020 legislative session, according to members of northwest Alabama's legislative delegation, will be a lottery, a gambling option being pursued by the Poarch Band of Creek Indians, medical marijuana and prisons.
Several state legislators attended a meeting Thursday of the Northwest Alabama Council of Local Governments to provide board members an update on the session, which begins Tuesday and ends June 17.
Legislators also vowed to try and increase the amount of money the University of North Alabama receives from Montgomery, an effort dubbed "Project 208."
UNA President Ken Kitts said the university receives $32.8 million from the state, which is about $10 million less than two state universities of similar size. Kitts did not name the other universities.
While funding for the state's K-12 schools is based on a formula, funding for the 14 public universities is not. Kitts described the funding mechanism as an "arbitrary and political process."
Kitts said the university has reason to be optimistic as it could be receiving additional funding.
State Rep. Proncey Robertson, R-Mount Hope, discussed a bill he's sponsoring to standardize the state's concealed carry gun permit system.
Robertson is advocating for the creation of a state database of concealed carry gun permits for law enforcement, which would allow law enforcement officers in any county to find information from another county. It also would institute a lifetime carry permit.
Officers would also be able to determine not only if someone had been charged with a criminal offense, but also the outcome of the case and whether the person was still able to possess firearms.
District 17 state Rep. Tracy Estes, R-Winfield, said he is proposing a bill that would require anyone jailed for committing an act of terrorism against the U.S. at the federal level to register with the sheriff's department if they move into Alabama.
"If you choose to live here you will register like a sex offender," Estes said. "I've had some folks say you're trying to make their lives miserable, I said, yes sir, I sure am."
Sen. Tim Melson, R-Florence, said he will pursue legislation for medical marijuana.
"If you have tried everything else and you're in a situation in life that you need it, you ought to have a right to try it," Melson said. "Doctors do not have to participate. Those who do will have to be certified by the Board of Medical Examiners."
The legislators, including state Rep. Jamie Kiel, R-Russellville, and Sen. Larry Stutts, R-Tuscumbia, also agreed to pursue an increase in funding for UNA.
"We're going to have an interesting session coming up," Kiel said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.