LEIGHTON — Mayor John Landers wasn't happy with the town's 2020 Census response rate, so he decided to do something about it.
With the response percentage in the low 30s, the mayor appealed to the Northwest Alabama Council of Local Governments to help print flyers explaining the importance of counting everyone in the town.
"When they started, they were one of the lowest in Colbert County," NACOLG Executive Director Keith Jones said. "They really got out and hustled."
Jones said NACOLG printed flyers that could be hung on the doors of residents' homes, or handed out to people on the street. He said the mayor recruited council members and police officers to help with the effort.
"They ran off enough to give to everyone in town, and we put them on every door," Landers said. "We had a pretty good run there for a time."
The rural Colbert County town's response rate rose about 6 or 7 percentage points, but Landers said they need to be doing a lot better. The town's response rate was still only 39.6% on Wednesday.
Landers said the low response rate is still 10% higher than it was at this same time period during the 2010 census.
District 4 Colbert County Commissioner Tori Bailey used her radio station, WZZA, and 35 promotional ads to encourage listeners in Leighton to fill out their census forms.
"I know Keith is doing everything he can and I'm doing everything I can," Bailey.
Bailey said she tapped into the network of churches in the area and volunteer groups to get the word out. Radio station personnel would also assist callers who did not receive an invitation to fill out the census.
The mayor said they've also assisted people at Town Hall.
Landers said many residents, himself included, did not receive the package inviting him to fill out a 2020 census form. The mayor said two-thirds of Leighton's residents receive their mail through post office boxes.
The mayor said he believes the 39.6% response rate is as high as it's going to get until census workers can begin visiting households door to door.
Census data is used by the federal government to make decisions on funding allocations to states, as well as the number of representatives in Congress a state is allowed.
Towns like Leighton have used federal grant money to make improvements to sewer and water systems.
"We also have a high minority population here," Landers said.
Some federal programs are based on minority populations, and if those populations decrease because they're not being counted, funding will also decrease.
On one hand, Bailey said, they want to be proactive, but may have to wait until it's safer to engage in more one-on-one contact with Leighton residents.
"I have to commend Keith and NACOLG for going above and beyond to try to capture responses from some of our communities," Bailey said. "They continue to work very hard to get that response rate up."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.