LEIGHTON — A Florence man was transported to Tupelo Medical Center in critical condition Sunday after crashing his vehicle while being pursued by Leighton Police, Leighton Police Chief Brandon Hood said.
Hood said a Leighton officer attempted to stop Brian Hall, of Florence, at about 5:30 a.m. Sunday at the intersection of County Line Road and Sixth Street. Hood said the officer observed the vehicle stopped in the westbound lane of Sixth Street.
When the officer activated his emergency lights, the vehicle accelerated and fled west on Sixth Street toward Muscle Shoals, according to police. A pursuit ensued and continued westbound on Sixth Street, Hood said.
After the vehicle passed Gnat Pond Road, the vehicle went off the north side of the roadway and crashed. Emergency medical services responded and Hall was transported to Helen Keller Hospital, then transported to Tupelo in critical condition, Hood said.
Muscle Shoals Police Chief Clint Reck said his department is working the wreck at the request of the Leighton Police Department.
"At this time, this case is still under investigation and further details may be released at a later time," Hood said
