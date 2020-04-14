LEIGHTON — The 17th annual Leighton Training School reunion that was scheduled for July 3-5 has been canceled because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
top story
Leighton Training School reunion canceled
- By Myra Arnold Staff Writer
-
-
- 0
News updates
Sign up for our Newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Most Read
Articles
- Coroner identifies shooting suspect
- COVID-19 unit employees at Keller Hospital: fearless, dedicated
- Police investigate shooting that injured 2, 1 critically
- Domestic dispute leads to shots fired, possible charges
- Florence shooting injures 2
- Muscle Shoals superintendent candidate withdraws
- Ryan Corey Smith
- James A. Clark
- Alabama numbers show race disparity in COVID-19 deaths
- Tent city moves to Salvation Army
Images
Videos
Commented
- Pro-abortion stance can't be justified (17)
- There's too much 'nitpicking' by media (15)
- Conservative Christians are a contradiction (14)
- Afraid to speak truth about China (12)
- Time to address climate change impact (10)
- Get ready: Costs will soon skyrocket (9)
- Was Rush Limbaugh right about China? (8)
- Trump must shoulder blame for this virus (5)
- Bennett's cartoon was insensitive (4)
- Florence City Hall is open for business (3)
Sign Up For Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.