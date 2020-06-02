TUSCUMBIA — Speakers at the "Black-tion" rally Monday on the lawn of the Colbert County Courthouse urged Shoals residents, black and white, to stand together to combat racism following the death of George Floyd, a black man who died in the custody of Minneapolis, Minnesota, police, on May 25.
The event, which was sponsored by the Tri-County Chapter of the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People and WZZA Radio, included a variety of speakers including pastors, businessmen, teachers and others.
A multiracial crowd of about 200 people gathered on the lawn while numerous law enforcement officers kept watch around the perimeter due to threats of violence from outside agitators.
Police Chief Tony Logan said there were threats of people being bused in from out of state to cause trouble, but added those rumors were being spread statewide.
People in the crowd held signs with messages of "black lives matter," "I can't breathe," "no Justice, no peace" and "I'm not black, but I'll stand with you."
Tori Bailey, president of the Tri-County Branch of the NAACP, owner of WZZA and a Colbert County commissioner, said the event was designed to bring the community together to find a solution to institutional racism.
"We're trying to show outrage in a constructive manner," she said. "This is all of our fight."
She thanked local law enforcement, including the sheriff's department and members of the Sheffield and Tuscumbia police departments, for "protecting and serving."
"That's the way it should be," Bailey said.
Dr. Felice Green, past president of the Xi Phi chapter of the Delta Theta Sigma service sorority, urged those who are not registered to vote to do so, and then go to the polls and participate in the election process.
"If you want action, action is what we're providing for you today," Green said.
She said registered voters who fail to vote are effectively putting a knee to the necks of those who died fighting for Americans' right to vote.
Floyd died when a police officer pressed his knee against Floyd's neck as he was face down on the ground after a traffic stop.
Eartis Bridges of the Wake Up Program said people can't point fingers and not take action. He also encouraged young African American men to consider careers in law enforcement.
"We're in 2020," he said. "We should not be doing this."
While everyone wants to change the world, Bridges said the first place to effect change is in your own community.
University of North Alabama basketball coach Tony Pujol said his main goal in coaching is to prepare young men for their futures.
"Our program stands for creating better people," Pujol said. "That's what our program is."
He said the best way to prepare young men for the future is education.
"Education has a big impact on young men's lives and helps them deal with situations like this," Pujol said.
The coach said he made sure all his players are registered to vote.
"Racism and abuse of power is an ongoing problem that needs to stop," he said.
Rodney Hall, owner of FAME Recording Studios in Muscle Shoals, said his father was good friends with Bailey's father, Bob Carl Bailey, who was also involved in the birth of the Muscle Shoals music scene.
Hall said African American musicians would come here to record and since there was nowhere else for them to stay, they stayed at the Halls’ home. Hall said he discovered legendary artists like Wilson Pickett and Otis Redding were no different than anyone else.
"Then I grew up and saw the racism in the world and it's disheartening," Hall said.
He said the Shoals was known worldwide as the place where white and black musicians made music when much of the country was in racial turmoil.
His father's first big hit, "You Better Move On," was recorded by a black bellhop, Arthur Alexander.
"The very first song that came out of Muscle Shoals went all over the world," Hall said. "We've got to come together in America. We’re broken. We've got to be one."
Stephen Gill, pastor of Sterling Boulevard Church of Christ, recited a fiery poem he had written about being an African American.
Colbert County Sheriff Frank Williamson, who said what happened to Floyd was wrong, said he was made aware of possible threats associated with the event and wanted to err on the side of caution.
"We were going to have a small presence here initially," Williamson said. “We want everybody to have their right to protest and have their say, but I don't think you have the right to tear things up."
