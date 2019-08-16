LEXINGTON — Census training continues at Lexington Public Library today, which means the library will be closed to the public.
The library, located on Alabama 101 in Lexington, is scheduled to open during its regular hours next week. Library hours are 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday. It is open every second and fourth Saturday from 9 a.m. to noon, according to the town's website.
For information, call the library at 256-229-5579.
