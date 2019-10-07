MONTGOMERY — Lexington Mayor Sandra Killen Burroughs has successfully earned the professional designation of Certified Municipal Official through the Alabama League of Municipalities.
Killen, who is in her third term as mayor, said the training is open to mayors and city council members.
"It took me maybe a little over two years," Burroughs said. "I did a lot of online classes and a lot of classes at the League of Municipalities."
Burroughs is a member of the 24th graduating class of Certified Municipal Officials. She was recognized for her accomplishments during graduation ceremonies held Thursday in Prattville, according to a League news release.
The league created the training program for elected municipal officials in 1994 under the direction of its executive committee. Until that time, no formal training had been offered for elected officials.
"It wasn't required, but it was certainly something I wanted to do," Burroughs said. "The more I know, the more effective mayor I can be."
Burroughs received training in council meeting procedures, parliamentary procedure, the Open Meetings Act, public records, ordinance drafting, conflicts of interest, the state Ethics Law, duties of the mayor and council, tort liability, the competitive bid law, zoning and planning, annexation, municipal regulatory powers, municipal revenues and expenditures, personnel actions and leadership development.
“All CMO graduates spend many hours over several years attending day-long workshops and lectures on the finer points of municipal government,” League of Municipalities Executive Director Ken Smith said. “Earning the CMO designation is a significant achievement, and I commend our graduates for their dedication and motivation to become better informed, more effective municipal officials.”
