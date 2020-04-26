SHEFFIELD — Librarian Beth Ridgeway said several nameplates that are missing from the facade of the Sheffield Public Library, but it's not the work of vandals.
The culprit is the adhesive that was used to affix them to the bricks that were arranged to look like books on a shelf.
"Nobody is stealing them," Ridgeway said. "Sometimes in the winter they pop off. We can't put them back on until summertime."
The nameplates were sold to library patrons and supporters to raise money for the Friends of the Sheffield Public Library. About 130 of them were sold, Ridgeway said.
Ridgeway said there are about eight nameplates that fell off. She has them and they will be reattached when the weather heats up.
She said it's possible an insufficient amount of glue was used to affix them. The ones she replaced have not fallen off.
