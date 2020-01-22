FLORENCE — New York Times bestselling author Marie Benedict will be the featured guest at a lunch event hosted by the Florence-Lauderdale Public Library.
Benedict, whose latest book is "Lady Clementine," has dedicated her writing career to telling the stories of important but often overlooked women from history, according to a library news release.
The author lunch event is scheduled for 11:30 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 5. Tickets are $35. Included in the cost is a copy of "Lady Clementine." Lunch will be from Chicken Salad Chick. Tickets are available at the library and online at flpl.org/mb.
"Lady Clementine" explores the life of Clementine Churchill, whose story goes beyond her role as Winston Churchill’s wife. According to the release, author Lynda Cohen Loigman says the book “stuns readers with a glorious assortment of Clementine Churchill's most personal secrets: her scandalous childhood, her unexpected role as a social outsider, her maternal insecurities, and the daily struggles she faces to smooth her husband's political blunders and to keep up with his relentless demands for guidance and attention.”
The event is part of the library’s series of ticketed author events that allow readers in the Shoals to meet and interact with their favorite authors in an intimate setting, with a ticket price that’s comparable to the cost of a book and a lunch.
“Our author events give participants the opportunity to meet and talk to authors one-on-one," said Abby Carpenter, the library's assistant director. "We regularly have the opportunity to host high-profile authors right here in Florence, which provides a convenient way for local residents to meet authors who normally tour in larger cities.
"These events are a great way to add to your signed book collection, ask an author specific questions about their book, to share perspectives on the books with other readers, or just to meet (a) bestselling and critically acclaimed author.”
Marie Benedict is a lawyer who found her calling unearthing the hidden historical stories of women, according to the release. Her mission is to excavate from the past the most important, complex and fascinating women of history and bring them into the light. Benedict’s other novels include "The Other Einstein," "Carnegie's Maid," and "The Only Woman in the Room."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.