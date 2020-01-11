FLORENCE — The Friends Bookstore, located on the first floor at the Florence-Lauderdale Public Library, will have a half-price sale to benefit the library.
The sale, scheduled for Jan. 17-26, will include books, music and movies with the exception of the handmade bookmarks.
Proceeds from The Friends Bookstore help the library provide more free books, services and programs for the community.
The bookstore is open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Saturday and from 1 to 4 p.m. Sunday.
For information, call 256-764-6564, ext. 119.
