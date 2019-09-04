FLORENCE — The Friends Bookstore in Florence-Lauderdale Public Library will have a half-price sale Sept. 13 through Sept. 22.
It will be a great time to acquire a good stack of books. Autumn is looming, and with it will be long evenings that are just right for curling up with a good book.
The Friends Bookstore is on the first floor of the library. All books, music, and movies (everything except handmade bookmarks) will be half off.
Proceeds from the Friends Bookstore help the library provide more free books, services, and programs for the community.
The Bookstore is open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Saturday and from 1 to 4 p.m. Sunday.
For more information, call 256-764-6564, ext. 119
