FLORENCE — Free computer classes are being offered next month at the Florence-Lauderdale Public Library, 350 N. Wood Ave.
There is limited seating, so call 256-764-6564 ext. 127 or email classes@flpl.org to reserve your spot.
Beginner series classes include:
• Computer Basics, 1-2:30 p.m. Thursday, March 5. Users will become familiar with basic power on and shutdown, use of the mouse, and an understanding of Microsoft Windows programs, applications, and desktop.
• Internet Searching, 1-2:30 p.m. Thursday, March 12. Various websites will be viewed and explained, including information regarding weather, maps, health, and news. Users will become familiar with navigating from one website to another to search for basic information. A variety of search engines will be explored as well.
• Computer Organization, 1-2:30 p.m. Thursday, March 19. This class will focus on the structure and organization of the computer itself, including file storage within computer, documents, and on the desktop. Flash drives and removable disks will be discussed as well as the overall organization of files and folders.
• Basic Email, 1-2:30 p.m. Thursday, March 26. Learn how to set up an email account, compose, receive, and send emails as well as open and attach photos.
Android series classes include:
• Android Basics, 10:30 a.m. to noon Saturday, March 7. Become familiar with your tablet navigation. Learn the difference between WiFi and 4G connections along with how to adjust text size and font. Learn basic definitions such as syncing and apps.
• Android Communication, 10:30 a.m. to noon Saturday, March 14. Set up your email account for easy access. Learn how to send text messages from your tablet to another tablet or smartphone.
• Android Photos, 10:30 a.m. to noon Saturday, March 21. Learn how to use your tablet camera and share pictures with others through email, text messaging, or apps like Instagram and Facebook.
• Android Apps, 10:30 a.m. to noon Saturday, March 28. Become familiar with apps for streaming music and videos as well as for basic daily functions.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.