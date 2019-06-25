FLORENCE — Florence-Lauderdale Public Library will conclude its Summer Reading Program with a Harry Potter birthday celebration.
Be prepared to see witches, wizards and all manner of costumed children at the library for the event, scheduled for 2-7 p.m. Friday, July 12. Activities will include crafts, such as making wands and self-inking quills, and decorating dragon eggs. There also will be trivia, costumes, games, a scavenger hunt and a meetup for the new mobile game, Harry Potter: Wizards Unite.
Those who attend can earn a free butterbeer and magical treat, while supplies last, by having a special stamp card filled out for different activities throughout the day.
Throughout the afternoon, there will themed games and a green-screen photo booth where you can "try on" Harry Potter's invisible cloak.
Although the library closes at 5 p.m., the celebration will continue after hours, which will include a Horcrux Scavenger Hunt. An open mic time will be an invitation to participants to read excerpts from the books or act out favorite scenes with friends.
On the library lawn will be a Quidditch Tryout activity, which will give prospective Hogwarts students a chance to attempt different positions of the sport.
For more information and a schedule of events, visit flpl.org/potter.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.