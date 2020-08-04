LEIGHTON — John Landers has spent his entire life in Leighton and after two terms as mayor, he wants to continue the success he's brought to the rural Colbert County town with a third term.
Municipal elections are Aug. 25.
Landers said he went to school in Leighton and received his bachelor's, master's and education specialists degrees from the University of North Alabama. He received a doctorate in administration and planning from the University of Alabama in Tuscualoosa.
He has lived on the same street for over 60 years.
Landers lists several accomplishments that have helped the town during his time in office.
"The town now operates on firm financial principles," he said. "There have been no returned checks, and monies have been available to meet all payrolls."
Several new businesses have located in Leighton, including a Dollar General store that opened several years ago.
Landers said the city received a $350,000 Community Development Block Grant that corrected some of the town's long-term groundwater problems in the sanitary sewer system.
"This allowed the town to be released from a federal court order," he said.
Leighton received a second $350,000 CDBG grant that allowed the town to install new valves in waterlines so water can be turned off in sections of the town.
"This prevents the necessity to drain the tank in order to work on major leaks," Landers said.
The mayor said the Police Department has some of the latest equipment of any small town police force, including body cameras.
"The town now has 24 hours a day, seven days a week coverage with police patrols," he said.
Additional grant money was used for renovations at the town park; to purchase new computers for the office; and to purchase equipment for the Police Department.
He said the park renovations are nearly completed.
The town has also purchased property for the construction of a new senior citizens center, Landers said.
Landers said he has never accepted one penny of compensation from the town.
The mayor said his $4,800 annual compensation has been returned to the general fund each year. Landers said expenses for out-of-town trips are paid out of his own pocket.
Landers said he has always tried to operate the Town Hall office in a professional manner.
