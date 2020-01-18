LifeSouth will have a blood drive today from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. at Walmart on West Avalon Avenue in Muscle Shoals.
LifeSouth has announced an emergency need for blood donors. The current shortage is related to an increase in need at area hospitals, and a decrease in donors during the recent holiday season, according to a LifeSouth news release.
Another blood drive is scheduled from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday at Colbert Farmers Co-Op on Main Street in Leighton.
LifeSouth is a primary provider of blood for 14 hospitals in north Alabama, including North Alabama Medical Center in Florence. All blood types are needed.
Donors must be at least 17 years old. Donors who are 16 years old may give blood if they have their parent's consent.
Donors must weigh a minimum of 110 pounds, be in good health and show a photo ID. LifeSouth provides each donor with blood pressure, temperature, iron levels and cholesterol results.
Anyone who gives blood through Monday will receive a free movie ticket.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.