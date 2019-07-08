The LifeSouth blood drives are continuing each day this month at various locations across the Shoals to give the community opportunities to donate blood to patients in need.
This week’s blood drives include:
Today, Russellville
- Big Star, 314 S. Jackson Ave.
- 11 a.m. - 6 p.m.
Tuesday, Russellville
- Bank Independent (Village Square), 13566 Highway 43
- 10 a.m. - 5 p.m.
Wednesday, Florence
- TimesDaily, 219 W. Tennessee St.
- 10:30 a.m. - 5:30 p.m.
Thursday, Florence
- Electronic Express, 398 Cox Creek Parkway
- 11 a.m. - 6 p.m.
Friday, Tuscumbia
- Genesis Keller Landing, 813 Keller Landing
- 11 a.m. - 5:30 p.m.
Saturday, Muscle Shoals
- Watson's Furniture, 1678 S. Wilson Dam Rd.
- 11 a.m. - 5 p.m.
Sunday, Muscle Shoals
- Tractor Supply Company, 535 Avalon Ave.
- noon - 6 p.m.
To learn more about donating blood, visit lifesouth.org.
