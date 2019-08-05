LifeSouth blood drives are continuing this week to remedy a summer blood shortage.
This week's drives include:
Today, Rogersville
- Rogersville Eye Clinic, 16035 Highway 72
- 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Tuesday, Muscle Shoals
- Constellium, 4805 E. Second St.
- 6 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Wednesday, Muscle Shoals
- Constellium - Element 13, 1009 Ford Rd.
- 6 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Thursday, Florence
- North Alabama Medical Center - Cloyd Campus, 2111 Cloyd Boulevard
- 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.
- Books-A-Million, 318 Cox Creek Parkway
- 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.
Friday, Killen
- Killen Founders Day - Killen Park
- 5 p.m. to 10 p.m.
Saturday, Killen
- Killen Founders Day - Killen Park
- noon to 9 p.m.
Sunday, Muscle Shoals
- Lowe's, 3415 Woodward Ave.
- 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Blood donations can also be made at the Shoals' LifeSouth blood center, located at 307 Veterans Drive.
Donors must be at least 17 years old — or 16 with a parent’s permission — to donate with LifeSouth. Eligible donors must be in good health and weigh at least 110 pounds. A photo ID is needed at the time of donation.
Donors receive a mini-physical and a thank-you gift for donating.
For information on donating blood, or to make an appointment at a blood center, go to lifesouth.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.