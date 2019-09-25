LifeSouth blood drives are continuing throughout the month in an effort to keep blood supplies stable in the area.
Area hospitals like Helen Keller Hospital, North Alabama Medical Center, Shoals Hospital, Russellville Hospital and several medical facilities rely on blood donation organizations like LifeSouth to keep a stable blood supply.
This week's drives include:
Today, Tuscumbia
• Firestone, 393 Denton Circle, 2 to 8 p.m.
Thursday, Muscle Shoals
• Shoals Hospital, 201 W. Avalon Ave., noon to 6 p.m.
Friday, Florence
• Walmart, 3100 Hough Rd., noon to 7 p.m.
Saturday, Rogersville
•Shades of Bluegrass, Rogersville Park, Highway 207 Optimus Drive, 1 to 7 p.m.
Sunday, Florence
• Faith Church, 2601 Florence Boulevard, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Appointments are not required to donate blood on the Bloodmobile.
Blood donations can also be made at the Shoals LifeSouth blood center, located at 307 Veterans Drive.
Donors must be at least 17 years old — or 16 with a parent’s permission — to donate with LifeSouth. Eligible donors must be in good health and weigh at least 110 pounds.
A photo ID is needed at the time of donation.
Donors receive a mini-physical and a thank-you gift for donating.
For information on donating blood, or to make an appointment at a blood center, go to lifesouth.org.
