There will be LifeSouth blood drives every day in July at various locations to give the community opportunities to donate blood to patients in need.
This week’s blood drives include:
July 3, Florence
- Lowe’s, 130 Cox Creek Parkway; 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
- Parkway Community Church of God, 663 Cox Creek Parkway; 4-8:30 p.m.
July 4, Russellville
- JAM on Sloss Lake, Daily Lane; 1-10 p.m.
July 5, Muscle Shoals
- Title Max, 305 Woodward Ave.; 1-6 p.m.
To learn more about donating blood, visit lifesouth.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.