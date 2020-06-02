TUSCUMBIA — Colbert County commissioners have a relatively light agenda for today's meeting.
County Administrator Roger Creekmore said he will inform commissioners of the need to make appointments to the Colbert County 911 board and the Bear Creek Development Authority.
The positions will be filled during a future meeting.
Commissioners will also act on an employee's annual leave request.
The commission work session begins at 5 p.m. and is followed by the business portion of the meeting. The commission has been meeting in District Judge Chad Coker's courtroom on the second floor of the courthouse.
