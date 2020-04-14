DECATUR — Shoal Creek Baptist Church experienced a tumultuous Easter Sunday after severe weather swept through the state in the early afternoon through the evening.
Lightning struck the steeple of the church at 12:10 p.m., leading to a structure fire that caused damage to the roof and attic of the church.
The strike destroyed the steeple and caused a hole in the roof. Rain poured into the hole and caused water damage to the sanctuary of the church.
“It will be an Easter that we won’t forget,” Shoal Creek pastor Mahlon LeCroix said. “We’re just pushing through and persevering.”
Firefighters from Priceville and Somerville fire departments arrived at the church at 12:18 p.m.
LeCroix said no one was in the building at the time of the strike. The church held a drive-through sunrise Easter Sunday service at 6 a.m., and later uploaded a prerecorded service for its congregation because of the stay-at-home order issued in Alabama to combat the spread of COVID-19.
“Had it not been for the virus, it could have been a lot worse,” LeCroix said.
Members of Servpro Restoration Services cleared out debris Monday afternoon. An estimate for the cost of repairs to the church was not available.
LeCroix added that the church will continue online services for now. If the stay-at-home order is lifted, the church will either stay online, or hold services in a different part of the church that was unaffected by the damage.
“We will definitely figure something out,” LeCroix said. “I’ll preach on plywood if I have to.”
The church was one of many buildings damaged or destroyed by storms that swept through the South on Easter Sunday killing more than 30 people in the Southeast and leaving more than 1 million homes and businesses without power amid floods and mudslides.
Eleven deaths were reported in Mississippi. Nine died in South Carolina, Gov. Gov. Henry McMaster said, and coroners said eight were killed in Georgia. Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee said two people were killed in Chattanooga, and others died under falling trees or inside collapsed buildings in Arkansas and North Carolina.
With a handful of tornadoes already confirmed in the South and storms still raging up the Eastern Seaboard, forecasters fanned out to determine how much of the widespread damage was caused by twisters.
Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves said the storms were “as bad or worse than anything we’ve seen in a decade.”
“We are used to tornadoes in Mississippi,” he said. “No one is used to this.”
As much as 6 inches (15 centimeters) of rain fell over the weekend in the Tennessee Valley. The Tennessee Valley Authority said it expected to release water to regulate levels in swollen lakes and rivers in Tennessee and Alabama.
The National Weather Service confirmed three tornadoes in north Alabama in Cullman, Boaz and Flat Rock. DeKalb, Cullman, Marshall and Jackson counties were hit the hardest in the northern portion of the state.
Dekalb County received the highest rainfall measurement in north Alabama at 6.7 inches, according to a graphic by the National Weather Service.
Morgan, Lawrence and Limestone Counties avoided any severe damage and mostly dealt with localized flooding and trees collapsing in isolated areas.
Eddie Hicks of the Morgan County EMA said that nearly 20 trees were down in the county. He added that a few homes and trailers sustained water damage.
“It was sporadic for the most part,” Hicks said.
Most of the damage reports for Morgan, Lawrence and Limestone counties were flood related or involved isolated trees on the ground, according to the National Weather Service in Huntsville.
South-central Morgan County received the highest amount of rain in the area at 5.2 inches. The three counties received 3-5 inches of rain.
Lawrence County experienced localized flooding and several trees that blocked isolated roads. Limestone County also reported trees falling and sporadic flooding, while residents near Ardmore lost power.
“We mostly just had trees down around the county,” Limestone County EMA director Rita White said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.