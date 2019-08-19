FLORENCE — Service is at the heart of the University of North Alabama’s “Lions Lend a Hand,” and a spike in the number of participating students has prompted a few changes for this year’s event.
Students have typically gone out into the community for the day of service, but this year, UNA decided to bring local organizations to the students Aug. 20 to help them get involved.
“The number of students participating in Lions Lend a Hand grew so much that the logistics of arranging enough volunteer opportunities and the transportation to get them there became difficult,” said Bethany Green, assistant director of student engagement. “We wanted students to still get exposure to opportunities on campus and in the community, so we decided to change it up a bit.”
About 25 organizations have signed up to participate, according to Green. It is to take place at Shelby Way on campus.
Lions Lend a Hand will give them an opportunity to showcase what they do, inform students about upcoming opportunities to volunteer and explain how they can get involved long-term.
Green said the goal is to inspire students to get plugged into causes they care about.
“Instead of a one-off volunteer event, we hope that students make connections that they can utilize throughout the year,” she added. “The goal is continued involvement.”
Any other organizations looking to participate in Lions Lend a Hand should contact Green at bloliver@una.edu.
