LITTLEVILLE — The popular Rockdale Ridge Runners from Tennessee were one of the bands that brought the sounds of bluegrass music to the town's community center Saturday.
It was the ninth annual Littleville Bluegrass Festival. Other entertainers featured included the Southern Strangers from Huntsville and Wildcat Ridge from Tennessee.
Jam pickers were welcomed to the stage, and a buck dancing contest with cash prizes for first, second and third place was scheduled as part of day's entertainment.
