LITTLEVILLE — The sounds of guitars, banjos, mandolins, fiddles and raised voices will return to the Littleville Community Center next month for the the 9th Annual Littleville Bluegrass Festival.
The festival is from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 12.
This year's featured entertainers include the Rockdale Ridge Runners from Tennessee, the Southern Strangers from Huntsville and Wildcat Ridge from Tennessee.
Jam pickers are welcome and there will be a buck dancing contest with cash prizes for first, second and third place.
Admission is $8 and children 6 and younger will be admitted free.
Concessions will be available and participants are encouraged to bring lawn chairs.
No alcoholic beverages are allowed and there will be no smoking inside the building.
The Littleville Community Center is located behind Littleville City Hall at 1810 U.S. 43.
