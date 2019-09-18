LITTLEVILLE — Mayor Scott Howard said the town is rebidding a project that would improve the town's wastewater system after only one contractor submitted a bid to complete the work.
Wastewater improvements are part of a $2.5 million project that also included improvements to the town's water system.
Howard said he hopes to have "four or five" bids when they're opened on Thursday, Sept. 26.
Councilman Don Pennington, who works closely with the city's utilities, said the wastewater project came in higher than anticipated.
"It's not exactly competitive bidding when you have one (bid)," Pennington said.
Paul Burkhalter, an engineer with Goodwyn Mills & Cawood, said the bid came in about $100,000 higher than the project estimate.
He said three contractors picked up plans for the project, but he does not know if they will submit bids.
The mayor said the sewer project involves upgrading the sewage treatment facility and adding a new retention pond.
Burkhalter said engineers did not make any changes to the overall scope of the project for the second round of bids.
The town is utilizing a U.S. Department of Agriculture loan to fund the project. In 2018, the town increased water and sewer rates to pay the debt service on the loan.
"Something should have been done a long time ago," Howard said.
The water and sewer improvements were required to remain in compliance with Alabama Department of Environmental Management (ADEM) regulations.
"We're about done with the water system," Howard said.
At one point, Howard said the town's water system was losing 55% to 60% of its water through broken pipes of faulty valves.
After installing new water lines, about 1,200 new electronic water meters and replacing numerous pressure valves, the water loss has decreased significantly.
"The loss is down to about 32%," Howard said.
He'd like to see it decrease further to maybe 15% to 18%.
Pennington said the new meters will save time and free up maintenance workers for other duties.
"For the most part we're through with the water project," he said. "From what the employees are saying, we're seeing a big reduction in water loss."
