TUSCUMBIA — A Littleville resident has been arrested on a charge of willful abuse of a child under 18 after her 4-year-old daughter was found wandering in a field.
Ashley Christina Mayfield, 26, 117 McDaniel Road, turned herself in at the Colbert County Sheriff's Office on Wednesday, Colbert County Sheriff Frank Williamson said.
Williamson said an arrest warrant has also been issued for McDaniel's husband.
