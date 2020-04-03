MONTGOMERY — The Littleville Volunteer Fire Department will receive a $116,000 loan from the U.S. Department of Agriculture to purchase a new fire truck and equipment.
The new mini-pumper truck and equipment will provide access to water in areas that lack fire hydrants, according to a USDA news release.
The additional truck will allow the department to provide fire protection to more residents of the rural Colbert County town.
The USDA invested $65 million to improve critical community facilities and the funds will benefit more than 600,000 residents in 14 states, according to the release.
The Littleville project is one of 38 funded by the Community Facilities Direct Loan and Grant Program, which is used to build or upgrade schools, libraries, clinics and public safety facilities.
