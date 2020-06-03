Shoals music attractions and museums reopened Tuesday to sparse crowds after being closed for more than two months because of the coronavirus pandemic.
Recording studios, the four Florence museums and the Alabama Music Hall of Fame had guests, but in small numbers.
"We had a pretty good crowd the first day back," Alabama Music Hall of Fame Director Sandra Burroughs said. "I'm glad we had more of a soft opening today. We just wanted to make sure we had everything ready."
She said there was a couple waiting at the front door at 9 a.m.
Florence Museums Superintendent Libby Jordan said 16 people visited the Kennedy-Douglass Center for the Arts on Tuesday. The gallery opened the "Helter Shelter: The Art of Isolation" exhibit, which features artwork created by quarantined artists.
"We wanted a very slow opening this week," Jordan said.
Jeff Ford, site director at the Rosenbaum Home, said eight visitors toured the only Frank Lloyd Wright designed home in the state.
"We were very happy we had eight," Ford said. "During regular times, 10 to 20 in a weekday is considered a really good day."
Ford said he's received numerous phone calls since before Memorial Day when Gov. Kay Ivey announced state attractions could begin reopening.
"We had people show up every day of quarantine," he said. "It's a park, so you can walk around outside. You can see 90% of the house from the outside."
Jim Walden, a part-time worker, said there were three groups and a total of eight people at the Indian Mound Museum.
"Tuesday tends to be the slowest day," he said.
Brian Murphy, curator of the Indian Mound Museum and Pope's Tavern, said the Tavern had no visitors Tuesday.
"I think it's just because Tuesday is just a slow day for us," he said. "I expect it will get busier on the weekend, and as the week unfolds and people realize we're open. We've gotten a lot of calls."
Muscle Shoals Sound Executive Director Debbie Wilson said they had about 20 people tour the iconic studio and purchase merchandise.
"We didn't have anyone complain about the masks," Wilson said.
Visitors were required to wear face masks due to COVID-19 precautions.
"We were pleased and excited to get back," Wilson said.
Rodney Hall, owner of FAME Recording Studios in Muscle Shoals, said the studio also reopened for tours.
"We did have a solid group of tourists, not overly crowded, but a good group," Hall said.
Tuscumbia's Ivey Green, the childhood home of Helen Keller, reopened May 23.
