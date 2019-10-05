FLORENCE — Two backyard barbecue cook teams will be featured on the third season of "Bama-Q," a cable TV show that follows members of the Alabama Barbecue Association as they compete against the best barbecue teams from all over the US.
Russell Allen of Florence said he and Sweet Cheeks Pit BBQ of Muscle Shoals will be featured in the third season, which begins Saturday on Destination America. Sweet Cheeks Pit BBQ is Morgan and Vannah Cheek. Allen's team is Redbones BBQ.
"They're in the process of following us now," Allen said. "They've been following us since February."
The show normally follows professional barbecue cooks, but is also following amateur teams this year. Another Alabama team, Rob Nelson's Beer Pressure team from Huntsville, is also featured on the show.
The teams compete in contests sanctioned by the Kansas City Barbecue Society, Allen said.
Allen said he and Sweet Cheeks Pit BBQ have also qualified for the World Food Championship in Dallas, Texas, in November.
"This is the biggest stage anywhere for a chef or home cook to show their talents for a chance to win over $100,000," Allen said.
Allen said the teams also compete in the Alabama BBQ Association where the Cheeks are currently first in points and Allen is fifth out of 60 teams.
Barbecue teams follow a "trail" that allows competitors to earn points for a final championship.
Allen said the teams will be in several of the 13 episodes.
The first episode of the third season airs at 7 a.m. Saturday on Destination America.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.