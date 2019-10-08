MUSCLE SHOALS — A discussion of Colbert County history by four local historians will take place Sunday at the Old Brick Presbyterian Church as the celebration of the state's bicentennial continues.
The program will feature stories about LaGrange College, Leighton, Ford City and the Old Brick Presbyterian Church by Huston Cobb, J.C. Holt, Jimmy King and Thomas Pennington.
An afternoon of History at Old Brick Presbyterian Church takes place at 2 p.m. at the church, which is located at 260 Mount Pleasant Road, Muscle Shoals. The church will celebrate its 200 anniversary next year.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.